Bangladesh Plane Crash: 19 Dead, Over 100 Injured as Air Force Jet Crashes Into Milestone College Campus in Dhaka (Watch Video)

Bangladesh Plane Crash: At least 19 people were killed and more than 100 others injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday, July 21, 2025, Reuters reported. According to the reports, an F-7 BGI jet, took off around 1:06 p.m. local time. Moments later, it crashed on the school premises and burst into flames. Footage from the scene showed a large fire and thick smoke rising from the Milestone School and College campus, with crowds watching from a distance.

Fire service personnel and Air Force officials quickly launched a rescue operation that is still underway.

A school spokesperson told BDnews24 that the jet fell directly near the main gate, while students were attending classes. "The plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed. The injured are being taken out one by one."

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus expressed deep sorrow and called the incident a moment of “profound pain for the nation.” He directed hospitals and officials to prioritise care for the injured and assured full government support for rescue and investigation efforts. "I express my deep grief and sorrow over the tragic incident of casualties caused by the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of the capital today," Yunus said in a statement posted on X.

"The loss suffered by the Air Force, the students, parents, teachers, and staff of Milestone School and College, as well as others affected by this accident, is irreparable. This is a moment of profound pain for the nation," he said. "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and direct all concerned authorities, including hospitals, to address the situation with the utmost priority. The government will take necessary measures to investigate the cause of the accident and ensure all forms of assistance," he added.

This crash occurred just over a month after an Air India plane crashed on a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad, India. That accident killed 241 people on board and 19 on the ground and was the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade.