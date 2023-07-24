Bangladesh records highest number of hospitalization of dengue patients in a day

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 24 : A total of 2,292 dengue patients were hospitalised in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till Sunday morning, Dhaka Tribune reported, adding it was the highest number of hospitalization in a day in 2023.

Nine more deaths were reported from dengue during the period, raising the fatalities from the infection to 176, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 1,064 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it.

Across Bangladesh, 7,175 dengue patients, including 4,149 in the capital, are receiving treatment at hospitals, according to Dhaka Tribune.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 32,977 dengue cases and 25,626 recoveries this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 – the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

Meanehile, July, is the worst month as it recorded 109 deaths and 20,465 positive cases in the past 21 days, the paper reported.

Among the total deaths since January 1, the month of July alone witnessed 109 deaths linked to dengue simultaneously 20,465 positive cases were recorded, according to the DGHS, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

Month-wise data of dengue disease-2023 showed 566 dengue patients were detected in January with six fatalities, 111 cases with zero deaths in February, 143 cases with two deaths in March, 50 cases with two deaths in April, 1036 cases with two deaths in May and 5,956 cases with 34 deaths in June.

In comparison, last year was less severe in terms of dengue-positive cases and death figures as 268 patients died and 62,382 cases were recorded, the DGHS data said, adding in 2019, the country saw the highest number of dengue cases 101,354, with 179 deaths, as per BSS.

Health experts feared August and September will be more severe as these two months are more suitable for breeding Aedes mosquitoes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor