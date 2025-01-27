Bank of Israel Governor returns from World Economic Forum in Davos

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 27 (ANI/TPS): Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron returned to Israel over the weekend, following his participation in the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During the Forum, the Governor met with many leading economists from around the world, including central bank governors, senior international investment bank officials, and senior officials in the global payments industry.

The Governor was also interviewed by international media networks Bloomberg and CNBC. (ANI/TPS)

