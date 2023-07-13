Banking, real estate blue chips continue to drive UAE stock markets

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 13 (ANI/WAM): The UAE stock markets on Wednesday continued to capitalise on improved investor sentiments, with blue-chip telecommunications, banking and real estate stocks leading the gainers in the capital's bourse, and the financials driving the Dubai Financial Market, with both ending the session up 0.337 per cent and 0.042 per cent respectively.

In Abu Dhabi, Index FADGI closed at 9,621.620 pts, buoyed by robust trading over ADNOCGAS and the country's main lender, FAB, which edged up 2.110 per cent and 2.090 per cent respectively.

The Oman and Emirates Investment Holding (OEIHC) was the best performer, and increased 8.360 per cent to AED 0.350. Manazel Real Estate fared favourably toward AED0.450, a growth of 4.170 per cent on yesterday's session.

In Dubai, the main index ended at 3,987.070 pts. Al Firdous Holdings was the best performer and ended the session up 14.980 per cent. The property blue-chip Emaar closed high on AED 6.830, 0.440 per cent up. (ANI/WAM)

