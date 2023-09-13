Banner exhibition to be held outside UN to expose Pakistan's human rights violations in Balochistan

Geneva [Switzerland], September 13 : Various Baloch organisations will jointly organise a photo and banner exhibition from September 25 to 27 in front of the United Nations office in Geneva to make the international community aware of human rights violations in the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

The event to be organised by the Baloch Voice Association in coordination with the Baloch Peoples’ Congress, MiMAN Association and Voice for Baloch Missing Persons will be held during the 54th UN Human Rights Council Session.

Munir Mengal, president of Baloch Voice Association said, “The event will be organised to draw the UN bodies, UN member states attention towards gross human rights violations systematically being done by Pakistani Army in Balochistan.”

He added, “Particularly, the whole Baloch society is in trauma due to Pakistani Inhuman Systematic act of disappearing Baloch people. As per reports more than 50,000 Baloch people, including women and children, are victims of enforced disappearances.”

He also said that two conferences inside the United Nations office in Geneva will also be held during the 54th Session. “The objective of these events is to seek UN and UN member state attention towards gross human rights violations in Balochistan particularly about Enforced disappearance of Baloch people by Pakistani security forces”, he said.

UN bodies’ representatives, international writers, journalists, and international human rights organisations representatives have been invited to participate in the conferences.

Munir said, “UN member states and UN bodies shall intervene to stop Pakistan from barbaric acts in Balochistan. This shall be noted Pakistan occupied Balochistan by force and the people are resisting Pakistani forced occupation”.

Human Rights activists from across the world are gathering in Geneva to participate in the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council from September 11 to October 13.

