"Baseless and fabricated": Pakistan's minister rejects Imran Khan's allegations against military leadership in Toshakhana case

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 : Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has rejected former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's allegations against the senior military leadership in connection with the Toshakhana case, calling them "false, fabricated and baseless", Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Tarar's statement on Sunday came after Imran Khan alleged that the senior military leadership "implicated" him and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case "in an attempt to stifle my spirits".

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana case in January, days before the elections on February 8. Last week, the Islamabad High Court suspended the sentences, according to Dawn report. However, appeals against their convictions in the case are still pending.

In a post on X, Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail, while speaking to reporters, said that the senior military leadership was "driving the state affairs."

Referring to the London plan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan alleged that it was "plotted with the nexus" of the current army chief and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, and that "in order to execute it, judges were on-boarded, and they were appointed by the Inter-Services Intelligence."

Imran Khan said that he has also conveyed a message to military leadership through Pakistan's former President Arif Alvi that he knew about the so-called "London Plan" and that "we are not your enemies," Dawn reported.

In 2023, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenged the army chief to prove any corruption case against him and his wife. In response to Imran Khan's allegations, Tarar said they stemmed "from a state of panic and despair".

In a post on X, Tarar stated, "Totally false, fabricated and baseless allegations without any proof or evidence. This statement seems to have stemmed out from a state of panic and despair. IK and has his spouse have both been involved in the Toshakhana heist, audios have proven the level of involvement in corruption and embezzlement."

He added that the May 9 attack on Pakistan's defence institutions and insulting soldiers who have lost their lives for the nation has been Imran Khan's policy.

In the post on X, he further stated, "The truth cannot be concealed through propaganda and blatant lies. State of panic at Adiyala is evident from recent statements."

Meanwhile, in the transcript of his remarks to reporters that was shared on X, Imran Khan also said some PTI leaders were still in contact with the military establishment. He said that former PTI leader Zaidi "was also in contact," Dawn reported.

Imran Khan said, "I will not accept anyone's slavery and would prefer death over it." The PTI founder said he "never fought with or maligned the army" despite former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa "stabbing us in the back".

Former Pakistan PM said when he was arrested in August, 2023, the police confiscated his passport and cheque book. He further said, "Then the ISI forced Inam Shah and an employee of Toshakhana to become witnesses against me."

He accused the intelligence agencies of asking his staffers to turn "approver" against him. Imran Khan said that Pakistan is facing 1970s-like situation.

The ex-PM alleged that intelligence agencies had asked his staffers to turn "approver" against him. According to the ex-premier, the country was facing a 1970s-like situation.

Speaking about the incumbent government, Khan said that the "king is sitting behind and [interior minister] Mohsin Naqvi is at the forefront as his viceroy", Dawn reported. According to him, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif "commands no power".

Referring to the recent letter by six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges, the PTI founder said, "The judges are revealing that intelligence agency operatives are blatantly threatening them," the report said.

He said that Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was "still kept in detention in an attempt to force him to become a witness against me." Fawad Chaudhry was released from the Adiala jail on Friday after the Islamabad High Court granted him bail in a graft case. Imran Khan said, "If Parvez Elahi and Shah Mahmood Qureshi hold a press conference today, all charges against them will be dropped."

