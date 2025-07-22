B'desh: Awami League's student wing slams interim govt over inadequate medical supply to plane crash victims

Dhaka, July 22 Bangladesh Students’(Chhatra) League, the student wing of Awami League party, on Tuesday slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government for failing to provide adequate medical care to the injured children after the country’s Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school building in the capital Dhaka.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media division of the South Asian nation’s Armed Forces, ISPR, Bangladesh Air Force's Chinese-made F-7 BGI training aircraft took off at 1:06 pm, local time, on Monday and crashed into the Milestone School and College building in Dhaka's Uttara around 1.30 p.m..

Local media reported that at least 22 people, most of them reportedly children, were killed and around 171 injured until early Tuesday morning following the tragic incident.

“The entire state apparatus has utterly failed to provide adequate medical care to the injured children. From a lack of medical resources and disruptions in treatment, to shameless political showdowns, failure to collect sufficient blood donations- everything contributed to the growing death toll and unimaginable losses. The cries of wounded children and their parents have shaken the air with unbearable grief,” read a statement issued by Saddam Hussain, President of Bangladesh Students' League.

“Meanwhile, there have been blatant attempts to suppress the actual number of casualties, violent crackdowns on protesting students, obstruction of journalists, and inhumane treatment of grieving parents and families. Nearly 12 hours have passed since the plane crash, yet the government has failed to release an official death toll. There have been no updates, while the media remains eerily silent,” the statement added.

Expressing deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the victims of the tragic incident, the Students’ League stated that “such deliberate silence and suppression have only deepened public grief, turning sorrow into outrage and despair.”

“The Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute has now become a refuge for the wounded children. But the bloodthirsty Yunus regime has failed to ensure proper treatment by maintaining order, hygiene, and safety,” the Students’ League noted.

Accusing the Yunus-led interim government, it further stated that “through politicisation, occupation, and corruption of health facilities, by turning hospitals into political offices and persecuting doctors- the country’s entire healthcare system has been brought to ruin.”

Following the plane crash, former Prime Minister and Awami League President, Sheikh Hasina, on Monday expressed grief, sympathy, and called for comprehensive support and responsible action.

In her statement, she said that “the plane crash has caused a humanitarian crisis in the affected area and its surroundings”. She urged everyone, including local Awami League leaders, members of affiliated organisations, and residents of the area, to come forward with full cooperation and a sense of responsibility to assist with rescue efforts and help relocate people to safety.

