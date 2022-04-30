Beijing adds four more risk areas for COVID-19

Four more areas in Beijing were classified as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 on Saturday, the municipal government said.

The latest classifications have brought the total number of high-risk areas in Beijing to six and medium-risk areas to 23, said a press conference on local epidemic prevention and control work, reported Xinhua.

Beijing reported 59 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight asymptomatic cases between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center. A total of 295 local infections have been logged in Beijing since April 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

