Beijing parks receive 3.18 mn visitors during festival holiday

Beijing, Sep 13 About 3.18 million people visited parks in Beijing during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, local authorities said on Tuesday.

The figure marked a 56 per cent increase from the same period last year, according to the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau and Beijing Municipal Administration Centre of Parks.

A total of 59 cultural events were held both online and offline to attract visitors, reports Xinhua news agency.

The events include full-moon appreciation activities, flower exhibitions, cultural performances, and science popularization activities for parents and kids.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, the 15th day of August on the Chinese lunar calendar, fell on September 10 this year and ended on Monday.

It is traditionally a time for family gatherings in China, and during this festival, people usually eat moon cakes, admire the full moon and celebrate good harvests together.

