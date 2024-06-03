Beijing's aggression continues as Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese ships around nation again

Taipei [Taiwan], June 3 : As tensions with Beijing continue to remain high, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has detected eight Chinese naval vessels and four coast guard ships around the country yet again, according to Taiwan News.

The Chinese vessels were tracked around the nation during the last 24 hours till 6 am on Monday (June 3).

In retaliation to the actions of the Chinese military, Taiwan also sent naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor the People's Liberation Army (PLA) activity, Taiwan News reported citing the MND.

China, since September 2020 has intensified the use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft two times and naval and coast guard vessels 22 times.

