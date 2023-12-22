BEL bags orders worth Rs 2,673cr to supply sensors for next gen ships

New Delhi, Dec 22 Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received orders worth Rs 2,673 crores for the supply of 14 types of sensors for use on Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels, the Navratna Defence PSU said on Friday.

While one order worth Rs 1,701 crore is from Goa Shipyard Limited, the other placed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is valued at Rs 972 crore.

The orders will be implemented with the participation of electronics and associated industries including MSMEs, which are sub-vendors of BEL.

The equipment manufactured by BEL is part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programme.

The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 86.15 crore pertaining to miscellaneous spares and services.

BEL has now bagged cumulative orders worth Rs 25,935.15 crores till now in the current financial year.

