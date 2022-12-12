BharatPe CEO enjoying life with money I raised but fails to grow company: Ashneer

New Delhi, Dec 12 Despite Delhi High Court's order to restrain from making defamatory statements against the company and its executives amid the ongoing Rs 88.6 crore fraud case, former BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover on Monday took a serious dig at CEO Suhail Sameer, saying the CEO allegedly spent money on personal expenditures that he raised, but is unable to help the fintech firm grow.

In a tweet, Grover alleged that Sameer allegedly spent money raised by him to travel to Australia for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

"Suhail (CEO) bahut aish kar li Ashneer ke raised funds pe. Ladkiya bhi ghuma li Australia. Par hai to hum nalle - hiring, product, tech, UNITY bank, PA license, mkt share kuchh nahi hil raha humse. Kya karenge? (Had a gala time with money Ashneer raised in Australia but I am unable to help the company on the hiring, product, tech UNITY Bank, payment aggregator (PA) license and market share fronts, what to do?)", tweeted Grover.

Grover then targeted Sumeet Singh, a partner with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas who joined BharatPe as its general counsel (GC) last year.

"Sumeet (GC): Case karenge ! case karenge ! Case karenge ! (But Sumeet went ahead to file case (against me)," Grover further posted.

The Delhi Hight Court last week issued notice and summons to BharatPe's former Managing Director and his kin in a plea filed by the company, seeking orders to restrain them from making defamatory statements against the company.

In April this year, Grover had threatened legal action against CEO Sameer and the board for his comments on professional networking platform LinkedIn against his sister Ashima Grover, along with seeking a resignation from Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Grover last week attacked the fintech platform's co-founder Shashvat Nakrani, saying he once asked him to bunk office for a whole year in order to complete his IIT degree while remaining on the payroll.

He also alleged that his book "Doglapan" created panic among BharatPe executives and this is the reason the fintech company had apparently filed cases against him.

