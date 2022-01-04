Bharti Airtel withdraws scheme for new corporate structure buoyed by govt's telecom package

New Delhi, Jan 4 Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday that the scheme of arrangement for the new corporate structure announced stands withdrawn.

"The seminal telecom sector reforms package announced by the Government of India has significantly boosted the outlook and investor confidence for the industry while simplifying the license framework," the company said.

With a strong balance sheet and 5G ready network, Bharti Airtel is well positioned to invest aggressively in the emerging growth opportunities offered by India's digital economy.

"The Board of Directors of Airtel is of the view that the existing corporate structure of the Company is, therefore, optimal for leveraging these emerging opportunities and unlocking value while continuing to scale up Airtel's digital businesses. Therefore, the scheme of arrangement for the new corporate structure announced on April 14, 2021 stands withdrawn," the company added.

Under a modified scheme, the Company, as previously approved by the Board, will merge its wholly owned subsidiary Telesonic Networks Limited, resulting in consolidation of its fibre assets into Airtel. In addition, Nettle Infrastructure Investments Limited will also be merged with Airtel. As announced earlier, the Company will pursue its plan to eventually fold the DTH business (Bharti Telemedia) into Airtel to move towards the NDCP vision of converged services, it added.

The company's businesses continue to be categorised under four key verticals - India, Digital, International and Infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor