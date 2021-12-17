Bhutan government announces highest civilian award for PM Modi

India's neighbor Bhutan has honored Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan's highest civilian award. Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotte Schering made the announcement via Twitter. In a global crisis like the Corona, India has always helped Bhutan. That is why this award was given on the basis of India's friendly relations and cooperation. India has always sided with Bhutan on many other fronts. That is why the Prime Minister of Bhutan has announced the award with best wishes from the people of Bhutan and has extended a public invitation to Narendra Modi to come to Bhutan to accept it.

Bhutan's PMO's tweet

The award was announced on Twitter by the Bhutanese Prime Minister's Office. In a statement issued on Facebook, the Bhutanese PMO said,"Overjoyed to hear His Majesty pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s @narendramodi name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo.".