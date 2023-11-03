Bhutan King on 8-day official visit to India, arrives in Assam today

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 3 : Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in Assam for an official visit to India from November 3-10. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the Bhutan Royal at the Guwahati airport.

King Wnagchuck is accompanied by senior officials of the royal government of Bhutan.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said he is "elated" to welcome Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Taking to X, Sarma stated, "On behalf of the people of Assam, I am elated to welcome His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. Under the guidance of our Hon'ble Prime Minister, we look forward to the strengthening of the special relationship between our two countries."

Taking to X, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "A warm welcome to His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his first official visit to Assam. Welcomed by CM @himantabiswa at the Guwahati airport."

During his visit, Bhutan King will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement. Furthermore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior officials of the Indian government will call on Bhutan King.

The Bhutanese King is also slated to travel to Maharashtra.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, which are characterized by understanding and mutual trust. The visit would provide an opportunity to both the sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and to further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership, across diverse sectors."

Earlier, this April the Bhutanese king had visited India and met with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Briefing reporters after the April 5 meeting between PM Modi and the Bhutan King, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra had said the two countries are examining and considering setting up the first Integrated Check Post (ICP) along India-Bhutan border.

Responding to a volley of questions on remarks of Bhutan Prime Minister which were perceived to be at variance with Thimpu's earlier stance on the boundary issue vis-a-vis China, Kwatra said India and Bhutan remain in close touch, in close coordination relating to shared national interests, including security interest.

He said both countries maintain a longstanding tradition of very close consultations on matters relating to their mutual interest including security and "in this context the intertwined and indivisible nature of our security concerns is self-evident".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor