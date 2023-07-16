Bhutan PM congratulates India for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 16 : Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering congratulated India for the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, sayng that the mission displays the nation's vision and commitment to science.

"I rejoice with @ISRO and PM @narendramodi for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Displays your vision and commitment to science and learning beyond horizon," the Bhutan PM tweeted on Saturday.

"May India and humanity benefit immensely from this mission," he added.

Responding to the Bhutanese PM's tweet, congratulating India on the launch of its third lunar mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted, "Thank you, Excellency, for your warm words. Indeed, success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity."

Earlier, PM Modi also wished the scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching Chandrayaan-3 into orbit and scripting "a new chapter in India's space odyssey".

"Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!" PM Modi tweeted.

Chandrayan-3 lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at the scheduled launch time.

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23.

Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

