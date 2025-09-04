Bhutan PM Tobgay hails "Nalanda spirit" as timeless beacon, vows to nurture historic bond

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 4 : Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Wednesday stressed that the "Nalanda spirit," rooted in the ancient centre of learning in Bihar, must continue to thrive, while affirming that Bhutan will contribute to spreading and nurturing it.

Speaking at an event that was streamed live on Nalanda University's YouTube channel, Tobgay said, "I would like to thank the government of India for continuing the tradition of Nalanda Mahavira and continuing to spread the Nalanda spirit. And, in that spirit, for giving Bhutan the opportunity to build a temple in Rajgir."

He further expressed his appreciation, adding, "Thank you for giving us the opportunity to visit this historic city, Rajgir."

Highlighting the role of the institution, the Bhutanese Prime Minister stated, "Today, you have the Nalanda University continuing to carry on the Nalanda spirit.... Learn and grow in oneness with Nalanda. The Nalanda spirit must grow and we in Bhutan will do our part to propagate, to nurture this spirit."

When asked about Bhutan's ties with Nalanda during an interaction with the audience, Tobgay responded, "A lot is happening between Bhutan and Nalanda, especially when we have a temple now."

Reflecting further on the connection, he added, "Nalanda is not just a university of the past it is a timeless beacon of peace, unity and spirituality that continues to inspire the world. As only Vajrayana Buddhist kingdom, Bhutan deeply cherishes Nalanda's role in shaping our spiritual and cultural traditions. Our future collaborations with Nalanda will be an extension of this historic bond."

Continuing his engagements in India, Prime Minister Tobgay is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on September 5 and offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said on Wednesday.

Providing details of the visit, Funde said the Bhutanese leader will be accorded a red carpet welcome and attend a special banquet before departing the city the same afternoon.

Speaking to ANI, the Ayodhya DM said, "On September 5, 2025, the Prime Minister of Bhutan will arrive in Ayodhya at around 9:30 AM. He will be given a red carpet welcome, as per protocol. After that, he will visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers and observe the temple. A special banquet will be held in his honour, and he is scheduled to leave around 1:30 PM."

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, along with his spouse Aum Tashi Doma, will be on an official visit to India from September 3 to 6.

This visit comes after Tobgay's earlier trip to India from February 20 to 21, during which he participated in the inaugural Leadership Conclave of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The MEA noted that the back-to-back visits underscore the continued close cooperation and deepening ties between India and Bhutan.

As per the MEA statement, during his earlier visit, PM Tobgay held talks with Prime Minister Modi. He was also called on by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, and other senior officials of the Government of India.

