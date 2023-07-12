Bhutan: Successful trial cultivation of passion fruit encourages other farmers in Zhemgang

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 12 : The successful trial of Passion fruit — a tropical fruit with a unique flavour — in Nangkor Gewog, Zhemgang, Myanmar, has increased its popularity and has also inspired other farmers to take up its cultivation, making it a rapidly growing lucrative business venture, Bhutan Live reported.

Fifty-two-year-old Wangyel embarked on passion fruit cultivation in 2019. Initially, he was hesitant about it, but with support from the district agriculture officials, he decided to give it a try.

Today, Wangyel’s hard work and dedication have paid off, and he is reaping the rewards after nurturing the passion fruit plants for nearly four years.

“When the district agriculture officer visited our village seeking suggestions on fruit cultivation, I recommended passion fruits due to our subtropical soil. So, the district agriculture sector provided us with technical and material support and that’s how I started this project,” Bhutan Live quoted Wangyel as saying.

He added that there is no dearth of market as he sells all his harvests to Bhutan Argo Industries Limited, a fruit processing company.

“Officials of Bhutan Agro from Lingmethang come directly to our fields to purchase our harvest. I am grateful for their support as we cannot afford transportation. We have also made an agreement with them agreeing on selling our harvest to them. This time, I am estimating a yield of about seven to eight thousand kilograms of passion fruits,” Bhutan Live quoted Wangyel as saying.

Wangyel’s passion fruit farm spans five acres of land, accommodating about 2,700 passion fruit trees. This season alone, he expects to earn around 3,00,000 Bhutanese Ngultrum.

As per Bhutan Live, a kilogram of fruit fetches 38 Bhutanese Ngultrum. Additionally, passion fruit plants can bear fruit every season for up to five years.

Encouraged by his success, Wangyel plans to expand his cultivation further. He also intends to plant more passion fruit trees in his fallow land, as the fruit thrives well in the village.

Meanwhile, motivated by Wangyel’s venture, five more farmers in the village are preparing to grow passion fruits from next season.

According to health experts, passion fruit is rich in antioxidants and dietary fibres which support the proper digestive system, Bhutan Live reported.

