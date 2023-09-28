Bhutan’s Prince accepts award recognising country’s contributions towards growth of Olympic Movement in Asia

Thimphu [Bhutan], September 28 : Bhutan’s Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck, on behalf of the Bhutan Olympic Committee, accepted an award by the Olympic Council of Asia for Bhutan’s steadfast contributions towards the growth of the Olympic Movement in Asia, The Bhutan Live reported.

The award was presented in Hangzhou, China during the 110-year celebration of the Olympic Council of Asia. According to the Bhutan Olympic Committee, the Bhutanese Prince also interacted with the athletes and coaches at the Asian Games.

The Bhutanese Prince is currently in Hangzhou, China attending the 19th Asian Games.

According to a social media post by the BOC, on the sidelines of the games, the prince engaged actively with International Olympic Committee Members, officials from the Olympic Council of Asia, and various International Sports Federations gathered at Hangzhou for the Asian Games, as per The Bhutan Live.

Prince Jigyel met with the Bhutanese athletes and coaches at the athlete’s village.

During the interaction, the prince emphasised that as ambassadors and representatives of our nation, the athletes and officials had to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and honour, throughout their participation at the games.

According to the BOC, Prince Jigyel also talked about the importance of upholding sportsmanship, both on and off the playing field.

The prince also visited the accommodation facilities of the athletes and officials. He also attended the Opening Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, last Saturday, as per The Bhutan Live.

