Biden calls India, US partnership "most consequential", says our nations' look to one another

Washington DC [US], June 22 : Calling partnership between India and US "most consequential," US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) said that, together both nations are unlocking a shared future with unlimited potential.

Addressing a joint press conference today, the US President also underlined how trade has doubled between the two countries over the past decade to more than USD191 billion.

Biden asserted, "Together we are unlocking a shared future with unlimited potential. Collaboration on space flight to accelerate the clean energy transition and collaboration on quantum computing and Artificial intelligence."

He further mentioned that Air India's purchase of Boeing planes would support the creation of one million jobs in the USA.

"One million American jobs across 44 states will be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American-made Boeing aircraft that Air Indian is announcing earlier this year and with this visit, Indian firms are announcing more than USD 2 billion in new investments in manufacturing solar in Colorado, steel in Ohio, and optic fibre in South Carolina," Biden added.

The US President further said that the two leaders not only discussed how to mitigate the effect of the war in Ukraine but also discussed how the Pacific can remain secure.

He added saying, "Indian and American are people who innovate...". The discussions also took place regarding the growing defence partnership between India and US.

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden said the India-US partnership was stronger than ever.

"Over the past ten years, small steps have transformed into large progress. Today, the partnership between our countries is stronger than it has ever been," Joe Biden said during the bilateral meeting with PM Modi at the Oval Office of the White House.

The US President expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for his decision to host the G20 this year.

"Thank you Prime Minister for your decision to host the G20 this year...I look forward to discussing how we can strengthen our partnership," Biden said.

He added that India and the US collaborated on a range of areas including space, marine technology and green technology.

