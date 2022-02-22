Biden speaks with Macron, Scholz, condemns Russia's independence recognition to Ukraine breakaway regions

US President Joe Biden spoke with France President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday about the ongoing escalation along the borders of Ukraine and condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of Ukraine's breakaway regions.

All the leaders further discussed how they will continue to coordinate their response on the next steps. Biden, in a separate call, also spoke with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed US commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty.

In his phone call with Zelenskyy, Biden reiterated that the United States would respond swiftly and decisively, in lock-step with its Allies and partners, to further Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Biden also strongly condemned Russian President Putin's decision to purportedly recognize the "independence" of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine.

Notably, Putin on Monday signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin made this announcement during a televised address to Russians.

After the announcement, the US said that it will soon impose sanctions on two Russia-backed separatist regions in Ukraine. The US strongly condemned Putin's decision to recognize the "so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics" as "independent."

President Biden will sign an Executive Order that will prohibit all new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the "so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics"

"As we said when the Duma first made its request: this decision represents a complete rejection of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements, directly contradicts Russia's claimed commitment to diplomacy, and is a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said the White House in a statement.

Putin has also ordered the sending of Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine breakaway regions after recognizing their independence in his Monday address to the nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor