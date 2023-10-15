Biden talks to Palestinian President, assures support for providing supplies to civilians

Washington, DC [US], October 15 : US President Joe Biden on Sunday spoke with the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his support for providing humanitarian supplies to the civilians in Gaza affected by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Taking to X, President Biden shares about the conversation saying, "I spoke with Palestinian Authority President Abbas to condemn Hamas' attack on Israel and reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination. I assured him that we're working with partners in the region to ensure humanitarian supplies reach civilians in Gaza and to prevent the conflict from widening."

Earlier today, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday the civilians in Palestine were suffering unnecessarily, claiming that a majority of them don't have anything to do with terrorist group Hamas.

President Biden posted from his official handle on X, "We must not lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas's appalling attacks, and are suffering as a result of them."

The White House separately posted the US President's response to the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Israel with the caption, "United States will continue to have Israel's back."

The post stated further that the US will keep supporting Israel in the war against Hamas and was in continuous touch with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Updating family members of Americans who are still unaccounted for, as we do everything possible to locate their loved ones and bring them home, remaining in regular contact with Prime Minister Netanyahu to support Israel in its time of need as it defends itself from terrorism," the White House posted from its official handle on X.

"Working with world leaders and regional partners to support Israel and bolstering military deterrence, Coordinating efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and monitoring any potential threat to U.S. citizens at home and abroad, including Jewish, Arab, and Muslim communities," the post added.

Egypt, Israel and the United States have agreed to allow foreigners residing in Gaza to pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, with the Israeli forces agreeing to refrain from striking areas the foreigners would pass through on their way out of the Hamas-controlled territory.

The Hamas-run health ministry says some 2,329 Palestinians have been killed and another 9,042 have been wounded in Israeli retaliatory airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces has said it has killed some 1,500 Palestinian terrorists in Israeli territory after they breached the border fence and rampaged murderously in southern Israel, killing over 1,300 people, mostly civilians.

