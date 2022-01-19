Biden thanks Verizon, AT&T for agreeing to delay 5G deployment around key airports

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) thanked Verizon and AT&T for agreeing to delay 5G deployment around key airports.

"I want to thank Verizon and AT&T for agreeing to delay 5G deployment around key airports and to continue working with the Department of Transportation on safe 5G deployment at this limited set of locations," read Biden's statement on 5G Agreement.

There was uproar among Airlines companies over the deployment of 5G signals next to runways that could interfere with the key safety equipment that pilots rely on to take off and land in inclement weather.

"This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery while allowing more than 90 per cent of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled," said Biden.

"This agreement protects flight safety and allows aviation operations to continue without significant disruption and will bring more high-speed internet options to millions of Americans," added the US President.

Meanwhile, Biden also said that expanding 5G and promoting competition in internet service are critical priorities and tomorrow will be a massive step in the right direction.

"My team has been engaging non-stop with the wireless carriers, airlines, and aviation equipment manufacturers to chart a path forward for 5G deployment and aviation to safely co-exist - and, at my direction, they will continue to do so until we close the remaining gap and reach a permanent, workable solution around these key airports," said Biden.

United Airlines said the US government's current 5G rollout plan will have a devastating impact on aviation, negatively affecting an estimated 1.25 million United passengers, at least 15,000 flights and much-needed goods and tons of cargo travelling through more than 40 of the largest airports in the country annually.

"We implore the Biden administration to act quickly and apply the same common-sense solutions here that have clearly worked so well around the world," said United Airlines statement.

United Airlines said that it will not "compromise on safety - full stop" and urged the federal government to follow successfully designed policies of other countries to ensure the safe deployment of 5G technology.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor