Big B posts throwback pic of him from 'Ajooba' set dressed in stylish leather jacket

Mumbai, Nov 11 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a throwback picture from the sets of his 1991 film ‘Ajooba’ in Russia.

The actor shared about how despite doing extensive work, he still prepares for a scene.

Big B posted a black and white picture on Instagram

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen sitting on a chair with the script kept on his lap.

The actor captioned: "Personal designer leather jacket, leather trousers, turtle neck, tinted Aviators... Russia 1990... !!! But still prepping for the scene, script in hand. At shoot for Ajooba... 1990's Russia!!!"

'Ajooba' is directed by Shashi Kapoor and Gennady Vasilyev. Amitabh played the titular superhero in the film.

The film also starred Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Shammi Kapoor, Dara Singh, Saeed Jaffery and Amrish Puri.

An Indian-Soviet co-production, it is loosely based on Arabic folklore such as One Thousand and One Nights.

The film had a Russian language version released in the Soviet Union, ‘Black Prince Ajuba’, in 1990, before its Indian release in 1991.

