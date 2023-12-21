‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita says ‘divorce le lete hain’ to Vicky Jain

Mumbai, Dec 21 In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, a fight between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande caught the eyeballs of many.

The two got into a fight after Vicky and wild card Ayesha Khan were seen joking about how "married people suffer a lot". This conversation made Ankita angry and she asked if Vicky wants a divorce.

The fight began when Ayesha questioned Vicky about married life.

Vicky replied with a joke and said that married men can never really reveal how much they suffer.

Vicky said: “I can never really say how I feel. This is what married people, especially men go through. They can’t really tell what they really go through and what they suffer.”

Ayesha said that she will only marry because of her father.

Replying to Vicky, Ankita said: “If your suffer so much then why are you with me. Let’s take a divorce, I don’t want to go back home with you.”

“Vicky loves me but he isn’t offering me what I really want. I feel dominated by him at times,” she added while talking to Ayesha.

