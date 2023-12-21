‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar, Ayesha’s chemistry, captaincy task steal the show

Mumbai, Dec 21 After alleging that Munawar Faruqui broke her heart, wild card entrant Ayesha Khan and he often flirt with each other.

The rest of the housemates notice this and have a lot to say about their unmistakable chemistry. Aishwarya Sharma observes that on the first day, Ayesha insulted Munawar and exposed him, and now she's pally with him.

According to her, Ayesha wants to establish a love track with Munawar to get ahead in the game. Moreover, Isha Malviya reveals to Ayesha that in her opinion, Munawar is getting attracted to the wild card entrant. When Aishwarya asks Ayesha about her status with Munawar, she clarifies that she doesn't want him in her life at all.

For the captaincy task, the housemates are divided into two teams with Arun Srikanth, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, and Anurag Dobhal in Team A and Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Aoora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan in Team B.

Both the teams must pick apples from the makeshift apple orchard created in the garden area and pack them in a box only while the song 'Chikni Chameli' plays.

Owners of the orchard Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande decide whose box is approved. The captain of the week will be chosen from among the housemates of the winning team with the maximum number of approved apple boxes.

‘Bigg Boss 17’ airs on Colors and Jio Cinema.

