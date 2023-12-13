'Bigg Boss 17': Munawar's stand-up show leaves housemates in spilts

Mumbai, Dec 13 Munawar Faruqui, who is known for his perfect gameplay, wit and humour, had a great time tickling the funny bone of his housemates in 'Bigg Boss 17'.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss gave Munawar an exciting task, where he was asked to do a stand-up comedy and had to convince the housemates to purchase tickets for his show by letting go of their luxury items budget of Rs 5,000 each.

Munawar, standing his ground firmly, has made maximum connections in the house. This led ten housemates, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Samarth Jurel, and Khanzaadi, to come forward and support his act, willingly giving away their luxury budget for him.

Taking centre stage in the activity area, Munawar delivered a hilarious stand-up act.

He teased contestants about everyday household scenarios, leaving both audiences and housemates in splits.

Munawar ended his performance with a self-deprecating joke, saying, ‘Jo stand nai le paaya, usse Bigg Boss ne stand-up de diya,’ and thanked the housemates for their sportive support.

Post his performance, Bigg Boss rewarded Munawar with a Rs 10,000 luxury item budget, which his housemates found ‘well-deserving.’

