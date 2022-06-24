Biggest Burmese 18-foot-long python found in Florida

Biologists in the United States have discovered the 'largest python ever'. This Burmese python, found in Florida, is a female python. This dragon is 18 feet long and weighs 98 kg. This female python has 122 eggs in its stomach. Scientists have found hoof remains in the python's stomach, suggesting that the python's last prey was a deer.

According to a newspaper report, scientists had to work hard for 20 minutes to catch this giant python. Amy Bennett Williams shared a photo of the dragon on Twitter.

Ian Bartoszek, Conservancy's environmental science project manager, said his organization has been working to find pythons since 2013 under the Python Program of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. This involves removing the female python from the ecosystem, allowing other organisms to survive. About 1,000 pythons have been wiped out of the Southwest Florida area so far.