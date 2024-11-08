BJANA Celebrates Chhath Puja in Style: Over 1,000 Devotees Unite for Evening Arghya in New Jersey

By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Jersey [US], November 8 : Over a thousand devotees came together to celebrate the Chhath Puja for the evening Arghya (offering) in New Jersey, United States as Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA) organised a recreation of puja for devotees overseas.

This year's celebration was particularly special, as the ghat (riverbank) was beautifully adorned with banana stems and vibrant lighting, creating a unique and authentic atmosphere reminiscent of traditional ghats in Bihar.

BJANA President, Sanjeev Singh, shared his joy, expressing that it was his dream to recreate the authentic feeling of the ghats he experienced in Patna, Vaishali, and Bokaro.

"The sight of the decorated ghat, combined with the devotion of the participants, brought that vision to life. The entire community embraced the celebration with great enthusiasm, eagerly looking forward to the Morning Arghya the next day," Singh said.

Alok Kumar, Chairman of the Bihar Foundation USA East Coast Chapter, highlighted the emotional connection of seeing people from the same region, speaking the same language, and sharing a deep dedication to Chhath Puja.

"I would like to emphasize the importance of unity in preserving cultural traditions, particularly for those living far from their homeland, and I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the Mayor of Edison for providing all the necessary facilities at Papaianni Park, allowing BJANA to host the event in a public space," Kumar added.

A special acknowledgment was given to the dedicated Vratis (devotees), who undertook the rigorous Chhath fast, going without food for 72 hours, praying for the well-being of everyone. This year's event was even more memorable due to the unseasonably warm weather, which made the experience of stepping into the lake for the ritual offerings even more enjoyable.

Meanwhile, devotees in India offered 'Arghya' to the rising sun on Friday morning, as devotees gathered at riverbanks on the last day of the four-day festival.

After the holy offering, parents pray to 'Chhatti Maiya' for the protection of their children as well as the happiness and peace of their whole family.

