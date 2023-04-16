BJP MP Namgyal condemns "baseless" allegation against the Dalai Lama

Leh (Ladakh) [India], April 16 : BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal condemned the "baseless and malicious" allegations against Tibetan spiritual leader 14th Dalai Lama after a purported video of his went viral and urged his followers to remember the teachings of Buddhism.

In a statement, Namgyal said, "It is disheartening to see baseless and malicious allegations being levelled against the His Holiness. We must remember that the teachings of Buddhism are grounded in principles of peace and non-violence, and baseless accusations have no place in such principles."

He further stated that Dalai Lama's contributions to the world are not limited to his teachings of compassion and empathy. Tibetan spiritual leader has played a significant role in preserving the cultural heritage of Tibet and promoting environmental sustainability, he said.

The BJP MP also stated that Dalai lama has been a strong advocate for human rights and has worked tirelessly to promote peace and non-violence.

"As the Member of Parliament representing the people of Ladakh, I am proud to stand in solidarity with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and express our gratitude for his continued support and inspiration," Namgyal said in the statement.

"We recognise the immense contributions that he has made towards creating a more compassionate and peaceful world, and we pledge to continue to work towards this goal together," he added.

The MP also stated that they must uphold these values and work together towards a brighter future for all, while urging people to stand in solidarity with the Dalai Lama and support his efforts towards a more compassionate and peaceful world.

This statement came after Lana's video went viral where he is purportedly seen kissing a boy and asking him to, "suck his tongue". It further shows the Tibetan spiritual leader purportedly kissing the boy on his lips as the latter leans towards him to pay his respects.

After a few moments, the Tibetan spiritual leader is purportedly seen pointing to his mouth and sticking his tongue out. Further, in the clip, the Dalai Lama is purportedly heard saying, "Can you suck my tongue?"

Earlier, Dorjee Tseten, a member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile came out in the support of the Dalai Lama and said, "We need to understand the context within which this incident happened. It was, in fact, a public event and was being telecast live. Unfortunately, media and few social media personalities have used a carefully edited video, which has now caused concern in public."

Tseten said, "Anyone who has followed His Holiness closely knows about his personality and his playful nature. Nevertheless, His Holiness' private office has issued a public statement which only shows His greatness. So, I think his holiness' contribution in the promotion of compassion and love to all human beings speaks to the person he is."

Another member of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, Namgyal Dolkar, said, "It's a very disturbing time for the Tibetans across the world. Speaking primarily as a Tibetan living in the free world and witnessing the impact of hyped media work and social media, how it can lead to huge misunderstanding especially when there are individuals and groups and people who are unable to understand the Tibetan socio customs, Tibetan way of life and our interpretation of gender and sexuality and how it has been looked from the lens of various other narrative and I find it very problematic very disturbing particularly as a Tibetan woman."

