BLA claims responsibility for attacking the Pakistani army convoy in Dasht

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 18 : The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a Fidayee (suicide) attack targeting a convoy of Pakistani Army buses in the Dasht area of Kech district, Balochistan.

The attack was carried out by the group's Majeed Brigade, which BLA describes as its Fidayee Unit.

Jeeyand Baloch, spokesperson for the BLA, confirmed the incident in an official statement. "Baloch Liberation Army's Fidayee Unit, Majeed Brigade, executed a precise Fidayee attack on a convoy of Pakistani Army buses in the Dasht area of Kech," he said.

According to the BLA, more than a dozen Pakistani military personnel were killed in the operation. "More than a dozen enemy personnel were neutralised in the operation," the spokesperson stated.

Jeeyand Baloch further added, "BLA claims full responsibility for the attack. A detailed statement will be released to the media shortly."

The Pakistani authorities have not yet issued an official response or confirmation of the number of casualties.

Recently, Armed Baloch separatist factions have claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks on Pakistani security forces and related targets across several districts of Balochistan, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) stated that its fighters carried out operations between 13 and 15 August in Mastung, Kalat, Quetta, and Mand. The group claimed two Pakistani soldiers were killed in Mand's Koh Pusht Giab area after its fighters ambushed them while they were patrolling on a motorcycle. The BLA also alleged that its members seized the soldiers' weapons after the incident, TBP reported.

The BLA's spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, added that its fighters launched a grenade attack on a police station in Quetta's New Sariab area, reportedly causing casualties and damage. On August 15, the group said it targeted a convoy of military vehicles and motorcycles in Kalat's Manguchar area. Additionally, on August 13, the BLA claimed responsibility for torching the office of a transport company in Mastung, accusing it of supplying resources to Pakistani forces.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed its fighters clashed with security forces in Mastung district on the night of 3 September.

According to the group, fighters established a blockade on the Quetta-Karachi highway near Khadkucha, triggering a two-hour exchange of gunfire. The BLF alleged that Pakistani troops deployed drones and artillery during the confrontation but suffered casualties, while its fighters retreated unharmed, TBP reported.

The BLF further accused Pakistani forces of shelling civilian areas following the clash, which it said injured a guard at a health facility in Mastung's Umar Dor area. Pakistani authorities have not issued any official response regarding these incidents, according to TBP.

These attacks are part of the ongoing Baloch insurgency, where separatist groups have escalated assaults on security forces, government assets, and infrastructure while demanding greater autonomy and recognition of Baloch rights.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor