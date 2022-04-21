Blasts new normal in Afghanistan after Taliban's return

Since the Taliban regime took control of Afghanistan, blasts and attacks have become a regular affair, with another recent incident injuring two children in Kabul.

"The blast took place in Qambar square of Police District 5 in Kabul city," TOLOnews tweeted, quoting the Ministry of Interior. The two children were wounded due to the improvised explosive device (IED) blast, local media said.

In an explosion that took place back in March, at least four children had lost their lives in a rocket explosion in Kandahar province's Sha Walikot district. Post the re-rise of the Taliban, the war-ravaged nation has only witnessed rockets and missiles.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

