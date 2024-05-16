'Blue Residency' further cements UAE's role as a global leader in sustainability: Sultan Al Jaber

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and COP28 President, said that the UAE's visionary leadership in sustainability is rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continues today with the groundbreaking announcement of the launch of the 'Blue Residency Visa.'

The visa will be granted to individuals who have made significant contributions to environmental protection and sustainability, offering them a ten-year residency in the UAE, and is part of the UAE's Year of Sustainability.

"Building on the momentum of COP28, which concluded last December with the landmark UAE Consensus, this initiative further cements the UAE's role as a global leader in sustainability, environmental stewardship, and nature conservation," said Dr Al Jaber in a statement marking the adoption of the Blue Residency Visa System today.

"This initiative aligns perfectly with the UAE's extended Year of Sustainability, reflecting the nation's remarkable success in hosting COP28," said Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.

"The conference was a paradigm shift, showcasing the UAE's unwavering commitment to multilateralism, international cooperation, and developing a united global approach to the challenges of climate change. This visa will build on that good work and will help further establish the UAE as a frontrunner in the development of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, that can help address climate change."

The minister added: "The 'Blue Residency Visa' aims to attract global environmental leaders to contribute to the UAE's sustainable economic and social development. It underscores the nation's dedication to leveraging advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to create impactful solutions. With a forward-thinking approach, these solutions will address climate challenges and transform them into opportunities for a brighter future for humanity and our planet." (ANI/WAM)

