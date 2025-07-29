Bodies of man, woman full of bullets found in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan] July 29 : The bodies of a man and a woman, both riddled with bullets, were found on Monday in the Boat Basin area of Clifton, Karachi, as per ARY News.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Sajid Masih and 17-year-old Sana Asif. The couple hailed from the same village in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

A kidnapping case was registered against Sajid Masih and others in connection with the abduction of Sana Asif on July 15 in Gujranwala.

According to SSP South, the victims were killed by unidentified assailants, who shot them and left the bodies at the scene. A mobile phone and cash were found near the bodies, along with two 9mm shell casings.

ARY News reported that the police stated the bodies appeared to be several hours old, suggesting that the murder occurred during the night. Local workers discovered the bodies and alerted the authorities.

Gujranwala police have taken Sana's brother, Waqas, into custody. Investigations are ongoing, and the police are working to determine the motive behind the killings.

Earlier, a viral video footage of the twin murders in Balochistan, allegedly filmed during Eid al-Adha, shows armed men brutally killing a woman and a man. The video drew public outrage, as per ARY News.

At least 11 suspects have been arrested, including the head of the Satakzai tribe in the case.

The prime suspect in the honour killing case was sent on a two-day physical remand, ARY News reported on July 22.

After the post-mortem examination of the deceased, it was revealed that the woman was shot seven times, while the man received nine bullets.

The woman was approximately 37 to 38 years old. She suffered one gunshot wound to the head and six to the chest and abdomen.

The man, identified as Ehsanullah, was aged around 35 to 36 years, and had been shot nine times in the chest and abdomen.

