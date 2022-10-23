Body of man killed by IS found in Afghanistan

Taluqan (Afghanistan), Oct 23 The body of a tribal elder Hajji Saifullah, who was allegedly killed by the IS group in the northern Takhar province was found on Sunday, provincial police spokesman Abdul Mubin Safi said.

Safi added that three militants affiliated with the IS group, who were involved in the abduction of Saifullah, had already been killed by security forces.

Saifullah's body was found on Sunday and has been handed over to his family for burial, the official said.

Saifullah, according to locals, was a strong supporter of the Taliban-run caretaker administration, Xinhua news agency reported.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takors said on his Twitter account that security forces stormed a hideout of IS operatives and killed three insurgents, including a commander named Farooq, in Dasht-e-Qala district of Takhar province.

Afghan forces have increased their crackdown on the rival IS outfit as six operatives of the armed group were killed in Kabul early Saturday while five more had been killed in the northern Kunduz province several days ago.

