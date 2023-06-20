Body of missing Polish woman found inside bin bag in Greece

Athens, June 20 The body of a 27-year-old Polish woman who was reported missing a week ago in the Greek island of Kos, was found inside a bin bag covered in branches under a tree, the media reported.

On June 12, Anastasia-Patricia Rubinska had gone to a party on the island, reports mirror.co.uk.

Later that night, Rubinska called her boyfriend to say that she had too much to drink and would get a lift on a motorbike to go to meet him.

But Anastasia failed to arrive, prompting the boyfriend to report her disappearance to the police.

A missing persons page on Facebook posted last week: "Anastasia was last seen on the island of Kos before 11 p.m. Most likely, she got on a motorcycle with a man from Bangladesh. He was only supposed to give her a ride to meet her boyfriend.

"The last location of Anastasia's phone showed a different place to where she had arranged to meet her partner from Poland."

The 32-year-old Bangladeshi citizen, whose identity remains unknown, has been taken into custody and charged with kidnapping, mirror.co.uk reported.

In his house, officers found two knives, a yellow sweater with stains and blonde hair, and an airline ticket to Italy purchased after Rubinska's disappearance.

DNA found in the residence has been matched to the victim.

