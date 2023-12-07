Bradley Cooper serves cheesesteaks at food truck in New York City

Los Angeles, Dec 7 Hollywood star Bradley Cooper recently took a break from Hollywood and stepped into a New York City food truck.

A parlour based in Philadelphia which is known for classic and creative sandwiches, fried snacks and breakfast options, shared footage of the actor serving up the city’s specialty — Philly cheesesteaks, reports People magazine.

“Good afternoon, bread heads,” Cooper says with a smile in the Instagram video shared by the eatery. “Come on down, get a cheesesteak!” The person behind the camera is heard saying, “Danny and Coops,” which is also tagged in the caption of the post and seen on their clothing. He also lets viewers know that they are situated at West Third Street near Sixth Avenue in New York’s Greenwich Village.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Cooper and Angelo's Pizzeria owner Danny DiGiampietro have partnered together to open Danny and Coops Cheesesteaks. Although the food truck was serving patrons in New York, DiGiampietro made it clear that he’s not leaving Philly anytime soon, and that the team was only in the area “to see if people want cheesesteaks in New York," the outlet reports.

He added that he and Cooper have been scouting for locations in the Big Apple for two years, but have yet to settle on a place to call home for their budding business.

As per People, all proceeds from the pop-up event — scheduled to reprise on Thursday — are reportedly being donated to a nonprofit organisation focused on helping to feed New Yorkers in need.

The pair was first romantically linked in early October, when they were spotted dining together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village neighbourhood before getting into the same SUV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor