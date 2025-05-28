Brass Mill Center Shooting: 5 People Shot at Shopping Mall in Connecticut's Waterbury (Watch Video)

At least five people were reportedly shot during the firing at Brass Mill Center mall in Connecticut's Waterbury on Tuesday evening, May 27. As per the Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo, law officers responded to the shooting at the shopping mall at around 4.40 pm. Injured people in the crime were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. However, the status of their injuries has not be revealed by the officials.

The police held a press briefing outside the mall after the shooting incident and said that this is not a random act of violence. Police chief Spagnolo said that the suspected shooter was carrying a semi-automatic pistol, which was known to the victims he shot. A dispute among them was later escalated to the shooting, he said.

Video from Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Connecticut amid reports of multiple people shot.

A short video has emerged from Brass Mill Center showing a victim lying on the mall floor after being shot. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, is believed to have been recorded by another person in the mall using a mobile phone. The shared clip further shows the victim crying in pain from gunshot wounds, while another woman can be heard saying, "Let's go," amid sounds of chaos in the background.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made yet, the suspect shooter is still at large. However, the police assured that the public in the area is out of danger. Spagnolo said that the incident was isolated and that there is no further danger to the community.