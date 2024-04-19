Brazil Shocker: Woman Arrested After Taking Dead Uncle To Bank To Take Out Loan

A Brazilian woman was arrested for bringing her dead uncle in a wheelchair into a South American bank to take out a loan in his name. Brazil police on Wednesday told USA Today that a woman brought a man in a wheelchair into the bank and tried to take out a loan in his name – but the man had been dead for hours.

Érika de Souza Vieira Nunes, 42, was arrested Tuesday following the bizarre incident in Bangu, a neighbourhood in western Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro Civil Police reported. The woman claimed that the man, identified by police as 68-year-old Paulo Roberto Braga, was her uncle and wanted to sign papers for a $3,250 loan.

Disturbing Video! Women Took the Corpse of an Elderly Man Into a Bank To Try To Take Out a Loan

in Rio de Janeiro Brazil a women (Érika de Souza Vieira Nunes) took the corpse of an elderly man into a bank to try to take out a loan of R$17,000 (USD $3,400), local Brazil media reported.

Suspicious bank employees filmed the incident and called the police.… pic.twitter.com/kzEzG6ORBP — interessingworld (@interssingworld) April 17, 2024

People were left in complete shock earlier this week as videos and images circulated of a seemingly deceased man being taken to a bank in Brazil. Staff became suspicious of the situation and began filming Nunes, who assured them there was nothing wrong with her uncle.

Also Read | Amid Israel-Iran Tensions, Biden Administration Weighs Sending USD 1 Billion More in Weapons to Israel: Report.

The woman held a pen between his fingers and attempted to sign off on a loan for reportedly 17,000 reais (£2,600). She was also seen taking hold of his head to keep it upright and prevent it from swaying.

During an interview with police, the woman told officers she routinely cared for her uncle, who was debilitated. Police said they later confirmed the woman is related to the man. Police are still investigating the man's cause of death.