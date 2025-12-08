Brazil steps up diplomacy to contain risk of possible US strike on Venezuela

São Paulo [Brazil], December 8 : The Lula administration has placed the escalating Venezuela-US tensions at the top of Brazil's diplomatic agenda, following intelligence assessments warning of a possible US airstrike on Venezuelan territory. As first reported by Valour Economico, officials at the Planalto Palace believe recent American military activity in the Caribbean signals preparations for a potential offensive, prompting political, defence and humanitarian alerts within the Brazilian government, as reported by Brasil 247.

According to internal evaluations, President Lula is manoeuvring on two parallel tracks: first, trying to prevent any initial strike, and second, preparing diplomatic strategies to contain regional fallout should an attack occur. Despite Washington's hardening tone, Brasilia still hopes to maintain a channel of communication between Caracas and the United States.

As cited by Brasil 247, The Valor Economico report notes that Brazilian authorities have interpreted the US deployment of assets including the aircraft carrier USS Gerald Ford in Caribbean waters as a shift to a more assertive posture. Washington has also confirmed strikes on boats it alleges were used by Venezuelan traffickers, leaving several dead. In recent statements, US President Donald Trump warned that Venezuelan airspace should be treated as "closed," urging American citizens to exit the country.

The Venezuelan crisis featured prominently in last week's call between Lula and Trump, which also covered sanctions and trade issues. Trump, however, did not disclose details of any planned action. Meanwhile, Brazil continues to use diplomatic channels to urge President Nicolas Maduro to adopt a tone of restraint and openness toward dialogue. Maduro has recently signalled willingness for "peace" and "conversation," including holding a phone call with Trump, though no specifics have been released.

Behind closed doors, Brasilia is studying possible scenarios should the US conduct targeted strikes. One proposal involves persuading Maduro to avoid disproportionate retaliation that could justify broader US military action. Brazilian advisers believe any US operation would likely focus on the infrastructure Washington associates with narcotrafficking.

Countries including France and the Netherlands have expressed concern, while divisions within South America complicate coordinated action. Brazil is particularly worried about three immediate risks: mass displacement toward its northern border, the precedent of narcotrafficking-based interventions, and the potential collapse of the Maduro government, leading to regional instability.

In case of an attack, Brazil is considering leading a coalition to prevent escalation, though such an initiative may face resistance within the region.

