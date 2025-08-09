Brazilian SC Justice condemns US embassy's interference in court matters

Brasilia, Aug 9 Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Flavio Dino criticised the US Embassy here for saying it would "monitor" the work of a judge.

His remarks referred to a statement of the US Embassy in Brasilia warning allies of Justice Alexandre de Moraes -- sanctioned under the US Magnitsky Act in July -- against supporting his actions, adding, "We are monitoring the situation closely."

"I recall that, under international law, it is not among the duties of any foreign embassy to 'warn' or 'monitor' what a justice of the Supreme Federal Court, or any other Brazilian court, should do," Dino wrote on Facebook.

Moraes was sanctioned by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for alleged abuse of authority, suppressing free speech, and human rights abuses. The justice is overseeing the criminal case of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been charged with scheming to overthrow Brazil's 2022 elections.

"Respect for national sovereignty, moderation, common sense, and good manners are essential in diplomacy. I hope dialogue and friendly relations between nations that have long been partners in trade, culture, and institutions will prevail again. That is best for all," he added.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d'Affaires Gabriel Escobar to lodge a formal protest and requested an explanation, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticised the foreign interference in Brazil's domestic affairs after Trump urged Brazilian authorities to end prosecution of Bolsonaro, who was on trial for attempting a coup.

"Defending Brazil's democracy is an issue that concerns Brazilians. We are a sovereign country; we do not accept interference or guardianship from anyone. We have solid and independent institutions. No one is above the law, especially those who threaten freedom and the rule of law," Lula said.

Bolsonaro, who served as Brazilian President from 2019 to 2022, is accused of plotting to stay in power through the use of violence after losing his re-election bid to Lula.

According to reports, the US President accused the Brazilian authorities of carrying out a "witch hunt" against Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro, also a former military officer, served as the 38th president of Brazil from 2019 to 2023. Previously, he also served as a member of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies from 1991 to 2019.

Bolsonaro lost to Lula da Silva in the run-off for the 2022 Brazil's general election.

In January 2023, his supporters stormed federal government buildings, calling for a coup d'état -- an illegal attempt to unseat an incumbent leadership.

Eventually, the Superior Electoral Court blocked Bolsonaro from seeking office until 2030 for attempting to undermine the validity of the election, and also for abuse of power through the government communication channels. The Superior Electoral Court is the highest judicial body of the Brazilian Electoral Justice system.

