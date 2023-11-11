British couple on holiday in Egypt die after adjoining room fumigated for bedbugs

Hurghada [Egypt], November 11 : A devastating incident unfolded during a vacation for a British couple, John and Susan Cooper, who tragically lost their lives due to carbon monoxide poisoning at a hotel in Hurghada, Egypt, after the adjoining room was sprayed with pesticide to kill bedbugs, CNN reported.

The pesticide used, known as 'Lambda,' was sprayed in the neighbouring room and contained dichloromethane, a substance that, in some countries, can lead to the production of carbon monoxide when metabolised or ingested by the body.

The fumigated room, sealed with masking tape around the door, shared an adjoining door with the Coopers' room, CNN reported, citing the UK's PA Media.

Upon returning to their room for the night, the couple was found seriously ill the next day by their daughter. John Cooper, 69, was pronounced dead in the room, while his wife Susan, 63, passed away hours later in a hospital.

James Adelely, the senior coroner for Lancashire, ruled that the tragic deaths resulted from carbon monoxide poisoning, specifically from inhaling vapour produced by the pesticide containing dichloromethane, CNN reported, citing PA.

"To this day, our family struggles to comprehend what happened," expressed the couple's daughter, Kelly Ormerod, who was on holiday with her parents at the time. In a heartfelt statement following the inquest, she emphasised that the incident "should have never been allowed to happen."

She said that "nothing would make up for the pain and loss we felt since that day," adding that "the last few years have been the most traumatic and emotional time for all of us involved," CNN reported.

