British parliamentarians condemn Pakistan's repression in PoJK

Bradford [United Kingdom], October 1 : A group of British parliamentarians expressed grave concern over the worsening situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), where widespread protests and a region-wide lockdown have gripped the territory since September 29.

In a formal letter addressed to Hamish Falconer MP, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, led by Imran Hussain MP, highlighted reports of a complete communications blackout across the region.

Mobile, internet, and landline services have all been suspended, leaving residents cut off from their families and intensifying fear among local communities.

In a post shared by Imran Hussain MP on the social media platform X, the parliamentarians stated that the already tense atmosphere has been worsened by the deployment of heavy police and paramilitary forces.

"These actions," they argued, "have raised alarming questions about the safety and well-being of civilians. The suspension of communications and the use of force to suppress demonstrations raise significant human rights concerns," the MPs cautioned.

The lawmakers urged the UK government to use its diplomatic influence to press for an end to the clampdown. They specifically called on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to raise the issue directly with Islamabad.

The group demanded the immediate restoration of communications, de-escalation of tensions, and the initiation of constructive dialogue with all relevant stakeholders to pursue a peaceful and negotiated settlement.

The letter illustrated that many constituents in the UK with ties to PoJK are distressed, unable to reach loved ones, and deeply troubled by reports of violent crackdowns on dissent.

By bringing the issue before the UK government, the MPs signalled their intent to keep international focus on what they view as an urgent human rights crisis under Pakistani administration.

This appeal highlights growing international scrutiny of Pakistan's handling of dissent in PoJK. While Pakistan continues to assert control over the region, mounting criticism from global institutions and lawmakers abroad suggests that its policies are under increasing pressure.

The British MPs' intervention marks a renewed call for transparency, accountability, and urgent humanitarian measures in a territory that remains deeply contested and volatile.

