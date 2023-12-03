Britney Spears called off birthday party to take her dog to vet

Los Angeles, Dec 3 Singer Britney Spears, who has turned 42, had to call off her birthday celebration because her dog needed medical attention.

Spears, who turned 42 on Saturday, had been spending the night before at her manager Cade Hudson's home in Los Angeles when the party had to be called off early, according to TMZ.

In pictures obtained by the outlet, she had to "rush" her canine companion to the vet before dashing to a nearby gas station, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Spears later returned to the veterinary clinic but, according to the outlet, it remains unclear whether she left with her dog in tow. It is also not clear which of

Earlier this year, it was claimed that the 'Gimme More' hitmaker, who has become estranged from the rest of her immediate family since a conservatorship governed by them was terminated in November 2021, was worried that her ex-husband Sam Asghari would try to take their dogs upon their divorce.

TMZ reported that the pair decided their Doberman, Porsha, who he bought for Spears’ in October 2021 as a protection dog, will be his and she will keep their Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, a Yorkie named Hannah and two other small dogs.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker then acquired a Maltese pooch - whom she has named Snow - following the breakdown of her marriage.

Captioning a clip of her new canine companion, Britney wrote on Instagram: "Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it's her world and we just live in it !!!"

She said in the video: "Let me show them how tiny you are. Say 'hi' Snow!"

