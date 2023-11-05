Britney Spears gets in holiday mood, wears red cutout dress

Los Angeles, Nov 5 Pop icon Britney Spears has shared a post on Instagram, in which she posed in a red floor-length one-shoulder gown and celebrated some end-of-the-year festivities.

“Merry Halloween Christmas New Years Thanksgiving (sic)”, Spears — who released her memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’, last month — wrote in her caption, reports People magazine.

In the clip, the ‘Circus’ singer smiled and twirled around her home's living area, where a lit-up Christmas tree could be seen behind her.

Spears’ latest video was shared after her memoir sold 1.1 million copies in its first week of sales. According to Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, the total sums up pre-orders, ebooks, print books and audiobooks formats.

As per People, the audiobook version of the memoir, in which Spears voices the introduction and actress Michelle Williams narrates the rest of the book, is the fastest-selling audiobook in the publisher's history, Gallery Books added.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” Spears said in a news release earlier this week. A fourth printing of Spear’s memoir is now in the works following the high demand for the book in the U.S. and internationally, according to Gallery Books.

In her memoir, Spears details the trials she faced in her career and in her conservatorship. She also opens up about motherhood and her past relationships, most notably with ex Justin Timberlake.

She spoke to People about why it was important for her to share her story ahead of the memoir’s release.

“Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” she said last month. “After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life.”

She added: “It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.”

