"Brutal policy of killing, dumping Baloch people by state continues unabated": Baloch Yakjehti Committee

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 29 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee on Thursday emphasised that the brutal policy of killing and dumping Baloch people by the state continues unabated, adding that the enforced disappearances of Baloch people have deeply scarred the lives of Baloch people.

Sharing a post on social media X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee posted, "The brutal policy of killing and dumping Baloch people by the state continues unabated. Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch masses have deeply scarred the lives of Baloch people."

Highlighting the recent incident, where the bodies of two Baloch youths were found, the committee said that these systematic killings and forced abductions are clear evidence of the Baloch genocide.

"Baloch families endure the disappearances of their loved ones for years and later on receive their mutilated bodies. Recently, the lifeless bodies of two Baloch youths, residents of Lyari Singolen Karachi, Shoaib Baloch and Zaman Baloch were discovered after being thrown by security forces," it stated.

The brutal policy of killing and dumping Baloch people by the state continues unabated. Baloch Yakjehti Committee Enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of Baloch masses have deeply scarred the lives of Baloch people. Baloch families endure the disappearances of… pic.twitter.com/1aPfIjdQQX — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) March 28, 2024

They further said that these youths had previously forcibly disappeared by paramilitary forces, the Rangers, from their homes on August 17, 2023.

"Yesterday, officials from secretive agencies called the families to receive their deceased loved ones. These systematic killings and forced abductions are clear evidence of the Baloch genocide, for which state authorities often go unpunished," it added.

Emphasising, "This brutal slaughter must come to an end," the committee said that the civilised world and human rights organisations must play their roles to end the Baloch genocide.

"It is imperative for the civilized world and human rights organizations to play their roles to #EndBalochGenocide, and wholeheartedly support efforts to #EndEnforcedDisappearances of Baloch people, amplifying their stand against this injustice," it added.

Earlier, the Baloch Human Rights Council urged the United Nations to dispatch a fact-finding mission to investigate the human rights violations in Balochistan, the Baloch Human Rights Council said in an official statement on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor