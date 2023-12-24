BTS Military Service: Bangtan Boys Drops off from 'The Camp' App Know Why

South Korean boy band BTS, a global phenomenon known for their catchy tunes and dedicated fanbase, is currently fulfilling mandatory military service. Jin, the eldest member, began his service in December 2022, followed by J-Hope and Suga in April and September 2023, respectively. The remaining members – RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and V – enlisted in December 2023, with their staggered departure aimed at minimizing interruption for their fans. Despite their absence, eager fans remain attentive to any updates as they are concerned about their well-being. There is app which gives updates to soldiers' families members and relatives. The concerned raised when updates related to BTS Idols were not updated. BTS fans are worried because BTS was unexpectedly taken off from the The Camp app.

After fans voiced their concerns, it came out that BTS members were taken off the website because of some copyright problems. The fans wanted updates all the time, and those caused issues. BTS got taken off the star soldier list, and the app got rid of artists from big management companies to avoid legal trouble.