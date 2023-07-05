Budhanilkantha Dharmashala built with Indian assistance in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 5 : The Budhanilkantha Dharmashala built under Indian assistance has been handed over to Nepali authorities in a ceremony on Wednesday. The building has been completed two and half years after laying the foundation stone on March 11, 2021.

A special ceremony held at the premises of the temple was attended by Nepal's Vice-President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav, Deputy Chief of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Prasanna Shrivastava, Mathadhish of the Temple and Nepali lawmakers.

Nepal Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav while addressing the event said: "Nepal's religious shrines are the centre of meditation, contemplation and vision. That's why the nation is called as the land of knowledge, contemplation and meditation. In this reference, Indian Embassy extended assistance to the Budhanilkantha area by constructing Dharmashala which is really commendable. Therefore, I extend my thankfulness and gratitude to the Government of India."

The reconstruction of the Dharmashala at Budhanilkantha is the third of 28 cultural heritage conservation and restoration projects being undertaken with a reconstruction of NRs 5800 million committed by the Government of India for the cultural heritage sector.

All the 28 sites were identified by the Government of Nepal and both India and Nepal signed a MoU in this regard in August 2017. The Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) of the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) was the implementing agency. The Dharmashala at Budhanilkantha is expected to facilitate the visit of pilgrims and tourists visiting this sacred temple.

Deputy Chief of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu Prasanna Srivastava while addressing the event, said: "Budhanilkantha Temple is one of the major religious sites of Kathmandu. It is a great fortune of the Government of India to get associated during the construction as well as preservation of this religious site. Earlier, in the premises of this temple, the Mathadish Bhawan was also built in 2019 with Indian assistance. The Dharmashala being inaugurated today is built in 5 Crore Nepali Rupees. This would facilitate the pilgrims who come to the temple on pilgrimage who now can stay here comfortably as there are enough rooms and facilities that are required."

"India has worked with Nepal for the restoration of cultural heritage projects in the past too. We have long cultural similarities, and cultural heritage to preserve for the future generation. Earlier in November 2019, the Mathadhish building for Budhaneelkantha temple was built under India's development cooperation scheme at a total cost of Nepalese Rupee 22 million.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor