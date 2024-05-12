Burning smell prompts emergency on Pakistan International Airlines flight

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 12 : A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight en route from Dubai to Islamabad experienced a moment of concern when passengers reported a burning smell emanating from the food storage area.

Prompt action ensued as an emergency was declared, leading to the deployment of essential services, including fire brigade and ambulances, at Dubai Airport, ARY News reported.

Following a thorough examination by the flight crew, the aircraft was ultimately cleared for departure to Islamabad. The PIA spokesperson confirmed the in-flight smoke detection and the resulting delay in departure.

This incident occurred amidst the commencement of PIA's post-Hajj flight operations, which started on May 9 and will extend until June 10, 2024. The airline is facilitating direct flights to Jeddah and Madina from eight cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Sialkot, and Sukkur, as reported by ARY News.

The spokesperson reiterated that PIA aims to serve approximately 34,000 pilgrims through 170 flights during this period, accommodating both government-sponsored and private pilgrims.

Notably, passengers commencing their journey from Karachi or Islamabad can benefit from Saudi immigration facilities at the airport, courtesy of the Road to Mecca Project.

Incidents of negligence are common with PIA, as a day ago, the staffers of a PIA flight bound for Skardu from Islamabad forgot to put the body of a six-year-old boy on the fight while his grieving parents embarked on their journey, unaware that their beloved son's body was left behind, Dawn reported.

The parents of the deceased child, overwhelmed by shock and disbelief, fainted upon learning that their son's remains had been inadvertently left behind at Islamabad's airport, a realisation that struck with devastating force upon their arrival at Skardu airport.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor