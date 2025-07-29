BYC leader Sammi Deen Baloch alleges secret FIR filed against her despite court claims

Balochistan [Pakistan] July 29 : Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Sammi Deen Baloch has disclosed that a clandestine FIR has been filed against her, purportedly contradicting the government reports presented to the court, as reported by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

In a post on social media, Sammi Deen Baloch stated that she is presently on bail from the Balochistan High Court concerning seven FIRs. She asserted that she has consistently challenged each FIR lodged against her in court and requested the court to officially notify her through appropriate channels if any new cases are registered against her.

Per her statement, during these court sessions, the government reportedly provided a document to the court indicating that no FIR had been registered against her in Awaran or the surrounding regions. The BYC leader contended that, nevertheless, a secret FIR has been filed against her in Awaran without any prior notification to her.

She accused that based on this undisclosed FIR, she has not only been labelled a proclaimed offender but also arrest warrants have been issued against her in Balochistan, as stated by TBP.

She mentioned that these warrants could be utilised to apprehend her at any time and in any location, particularly if she re-enters Balochistan. Sami Deen Baloch expressed that the law is now being weaponised to silence their dissent, arguing that such strategies are clear indications that the state is aiming to legitimise its oppression and tyranny, according to TBP.

Previously, Sammi Deen Baloch condemned social media personalities and self-proclaimed journalists for allegedly targeting Baloch families who have been peacefully protesting in Islamabad for twelve consecutive days, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Reflecting on the ongoing protests by Baloch mothers and sisters in the capital, Sammi Baloch noted that while mainstream media and credible journalists have remained entirely silent about the demonstrations, certain social media influencers and self-styled "journalists," who seemingly lack comprehension of media ethics and fundamental journalistic principles, are harassing the protesters by pressuring them to be filmed for the sake of views and followers.

